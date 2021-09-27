UPDATE: Jessamine County sets voting sites for special election

UPDATE POSTED 4 P.M. SEPT. 27, 2021

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Jessamine County Clerk Johnny Collier and his staff has set voting centers and other details of the Nov. 2 special election to fill the District 22 state Senate seat formerly held by Sen. Tom Buford.

This special election affects a portion of Fayette County voters as well as voters in Jessamine, Garrard, Mercer and Washington counties.

Two candidates are running for the seat, Democrat Helen Bukulmez and Republican Donald Douglas. Both were chosen by their respective parties.

Those who need to register to vote or update a voter registration should go to: govoteky.com or come in to the Jessamine County Clerk ‘s Office at 101 North Main St, Nicholasville, KY 40356 to fill out a voter registration card.

People call call the clerk’s office at (859)885-4161 to have a card mailed.

Anyone wanting to be registered to vote in the November 2021 Special Election must be registered by October 4, 2021.

To request an absentee ballot, go online to the secure portal at govoteky.com or call the Jessamine County Clerk’s Office at (859)885-4161.

The online portal will be open for absentee requests through October 19, 2021.

The deadline to return absentee ballot by mail or secure drop box in the Jessamine County Clerk’s Office is November 2, 2021.

No-excuse-needed early voting will be available October 28–30, 2021. Early voting will be in the Jessamine County Clerk’s Office at 101 North Main St, Nicholasville , KY 40356

Election day voting November 2, 2021 will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at any of the eight voting centers. They are:

— Nicholasville Elementary- 414 West Maple St, Nicholasville, KY 40356

— Wilmore Elementary-150 Campground Ln, Wilmore, KY 40390

East Jessamine Middle School – 901 Union Mill Rd, Nicholasville , KY 40356

— Faith United Church – 3080 Brannon Rd , Nicholasville, KY 40356

— Southland Christian Church – 5001 Harrodsburg Rd, Nicholasville, KY 40356

— Little Hickman Christian Church – 1010 Brumfield Ln, Nicholasville , KY 40356

— Bethel Christian Church – 1991 Phillips Rd, Nicholasville, KY 40356

— Jessamine County Public Library – 600 South Main St, Nicholasville, KY 40356

Anyone with questions can call the Election Department at the Jessamine County Clerk’s Office at (859)885 -4161.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 2 P.M. SEPT. 23, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Absentee ballots can now be requested for the Nov. 2 special election to fill the 22nd state Senate District formerly held by Sen. Tom Buford.

The date is one of several key dates and locations of which voters should be aware as the special election nears.

This election will not be conducted under the special circumstances created by the pandemic emergency in 2020. Instead, it will be conducted under the current statutes, which include important changes created by the passage of House Bill 574, Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins reminded voters.

In Fayette County, only nine precincts are eligible to vote in this election. They are:

A178 Caywood

A106 Cardinal Valley

A118 Holiday Hills

A158 Armory

A189 Westmorland

A121 Keys

A123 Lane Allen

A138 The Colony

A145 Wolf Run

Registered voters in the affected precincts already have been contacted by mail informing of the election. The letter includes the information necessary for each citizen to vote successfully.

In addition to Sept. 18, which was the first day to request an absentee ballot via the State Board of Elections portal, other important dates include:

October 4 – Last day to register to vote for the special election

October 19 – Last day to request an absentee ballot via the SBE portal

October 28, 29, 30 – In-Person Absentee voting at the Fayette County Clerk’s office

November 2 – Election Day

Important Locations

Ballot Drop Box – located in front of the Fayette County Clerk’s office at 162 East Main Street

In-Person Absentee Voting – Fayette County Clerk’s office at 162 East Main Street

Election Day Voting Locations (you must go to your precinct location, see below):

Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 1142 Caywood Drive

South Elkhorn Baptist Church, 4867 Versailles Road

Gardenside Christian Church, 940 Holly Springs Drive

Mail-in Absentee Ballot Process

Unlike 2020, voters must have a qualifying reason to vote by mail-in absentee ballot. This method of voting is not available to the general public.

Eligible voters must request their ballot via the State Board of Elections secure portal located at govoteky.com. Voters unable to use the portal should contact the county clerk for assistance at the numbers listed below.

Eligible voters may request their ballot beginning on September 18, but must complete their request no later than October 19. The SBE portal will close at 11:59pm on October 19.

Voters may return their ballot via US mail or by placing it in the drop box in front of the County Clerk’s office at 162 East Main Street.

Mailed ballots must be received by 6pm on Election Day in order to be counted.

In-Person Absentee Process

The passage of House Bill 574 in 2021 also changed the way in-person absentee voting occurs. Under the new law, all eligible voters may vote an absentee ballot, in-person, on the Thursday, Friday, and Saturday before Election Day.

For this special election, in-person absentee voting will be held at the Fayette County Clerk’s office on Thursday, October 28th, Friday, October 29th, and Saturday, October 30th. The office will be open from 8am to 4:30pm on those three days.