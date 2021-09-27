Masks required to attend Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Regardless of coronavirus vaccination status, all guests, staff and vendors will be required to wear a mask at University of Kentucky games at Rupp Arena, including Big Blue Madness, according to UK Athletics.
The face coverings should cover the nose and mouth and will be required while fans watch the game from their assigned seat and enter, exit and move around Rupp Arena, according to UK Athletics.
Children two and younger will not be required to wear a mask. If spectators can’t wear a mask, they’re encouraged not to attend games in-person, according to UK Athletics.
Fans will not be required to show proof of vaccination to enter Rupp Arena, according to UK Athletics. UK plans to operate at full capacity.
Tickets for Big Blue Madness Presented by Papa John’s will be distributed exclusively online at Ticketmaster.com and through the Ticketmaster app beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 1, 2021.
Tickets to Big Blue Madness will be free again this year.
All patrons require a ticket for Big Blue Madness, regardless of age. Online orders will have a minimal service fee attached, and there will be a limit of four tickets per household. All duplicate orders will automatically be canceled. Due to high demand, UK Athletics cannot guarantee that all fans will receive tickets.
Big Blue Madness, the annual tipoff to the Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball seasons, will take place Oct. 15 in Rupp Arena at 7 p.m. The event will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
Last year’s event was held in Memorial Coliseum as a TV-only event due to the pandemic.