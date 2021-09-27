Masks required to attend Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
107

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Regardless of coronavirus vaccination status, all guests, staff and vendors will be required to wear a mask at University of Kentucky games at Rupp Arena, including Big Blue Madness, according to UK Athletics.

The face coverings should cover the nose and mouth and will be required while fans watch the game from their assigned seat and enter, exit and move around Rupp Arena, according to UK Athletics.

- Advertisement -

Children two and younger will not be required to wear a mask.  If spectators can’t wear a mask, they’re encouraged not to attend games in-person, according to UK Athletics.

Fans will not be required to show proof of vaccination to enter Rupp Arena, according to UK Athletics.  UK plans to operate at full capacity.

Tickets for Big Blue Madness Presented by Papa John’s will be distributed exclusively online at Ticketmaster.com and through the Ticketmaster app beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 1, 2021.

Tickets to Big Blue Madness will be free again this year.

All patrons require a ticket for Big Blue Madness, regardless of age. Online orders will have a minimal service fee attached, and there will be a limit of four tickets per household. All duplicate orders will automatically be canceled. Due to high demand, UK Athletics cannot guarantee that all fans will receive tickets.

Big Blue Madness, the annual tipoff to the Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball seasons, will take place Oct. 15 in Rupp Arena at 7 p.m.  The event will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Last year’s event was held in Memorial Coliseum as a TV-only event due to the pandemic.

 

 

Previous article“We feel like we’re drowning”: Educators talk about stress levels
Next articleUnited flight makes emergency landing at Blue Grass Airport, everyone safe
mm
Tom Kenny
Tom Kenny joined ABC 36 News in June of 2001 as a General Assignment Reporter. A native of Peoria, Illinois, he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Western Illinois University. He currently anchors ABC 36 News at 5pm, 6pm and 11pm. Tom has more than three decades of experience in broadcast journalism. He is the only broadcast journalist in Lexington television history to be honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award. Tom was recognized for reporting on a story that gave a rare glimpse inside the secretive world of the Federal Witness Protection Program. He has won an Emmy Award for anchoring and another for investigative reporting, exposing the deceit and potential danger of online diploma mills. Tom has ten other Emmy nominations to his credit for investigative and feature reporting. He has won Associated Press Awards for reporting and anchoring. He has won two Addy Awards for excellence in promotional writing. Tom was the first broadcast journalist in Lexington TV history to be awarded the Silver Circle Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It is one of the highest honors given by NATAS. It recognizes television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25-years or more. Tom was honored for more than his longevity, he was recognized for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting high standards of achievement. He was also recognized for giving back to the community as a mentor, educator and volunteer. Tom also has network broadcast experience in radio and television having worked as a sports reporter for ESPN, Sportschannel, NBC Sports and the Breeders’ Cup. He was also the studio host and halftime producer for CBS Radio Sports’ College Football Game of the Week and covered the NFL for One-On-One Radio Sports. Prior to joining WTVQ-TV, Tom was Vice-President of the Houston Astros Minor League baseball team in Lexington. He was part of the original management team that brought professional baseball back to the Bluegrass after a nearly 50-year absence. Tom has lived in Lexington since 1984. In that time, he has been heavily involved with dozens of charity and civic groups, with a special emphasis on helping Veterans. He can be reached at tkenny@wtvq.com. You can also follow Tom on Facebook www.facebook.com/TomKennyABC and Twitter @TomKennyNews. Just click on the links at the top of the page.