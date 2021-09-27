Man killed, woman driver, three juveniles survive crash

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 43-year-old man was killed early Monday morning when the SUV in which he was a passenger overturned and he was ejected.
The woman driver and three juneiles survived, according to the Kentucky State Police.
The KSP said Arthur J. Jarem, of Munfordville, was ejected from 1996 Toyota 4Runner in which he was riding and airlifted to Baptist Health in Elizabethtown where he died.
The driver of the SUV, 39-year-old Jessica Hayes, and the three young passengers were treated and released at the Medical Center at Caverna.
The accident happened at about 5:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Cub Run Highway in Hart County when Hayes, who was eastbound, swerved to dodge an animal in the road. The Toyota left the right shoulder and overturned, according to the KSP.
The investigation continues and is being led by Trooper Michael Wathen. He was assisted on the scene by Hart County Sheriff’s Office, Munfordville Police Department, Hart County EMS, Air Methods, Horse Cave Fire Department and Munfordville Fire Department.