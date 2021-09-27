UPDATE: Ribbon cutting opens new dog park in Lawrenceburg.

Update from September 27, 2021:

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A ribbon cutting was held Monday to officially open a new dog park in Lawrenceburg in Anderson County.

“During COVID, there was a big adoption rate for pets so we thought, what better thing to do than to have access to a dog park. So, we started researching dog parks and we decided we’re going to build the best one in central Kentucky and that’s what we did,” said Lawrenceburg Mayor Troy Young.

The Hammond Creek Dog Park is located at 1000 County Park Road across from the Anderson County Middle School in Lawrenceburg. It is open from dawn until dusk, seven days a week.

The park is a joint partnership between the City of Lawrenceburg and Anderson County Fiscal Court.

Original story below from September 14, 2021:

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – The canines of Lawrenceburg and Anderson County now have a new place to gather and play.

Through a joint partnership, the City of Lawrenceburg and the Anderson County Fiscal Court have finished construction on a new, modern 5-acre dog park just a few blocks from downtown.

The Hammond Creek Dog Park is located at 1000 County Park Road, across from the Anderson County Middle School. It officially opens with a ribbon cutting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20.

The dog park is completely fenced in and divided into areas for smaller dogs (30 pounds or less) and bigger dogs (30 pounds or more).

Inside the small dog area there are seven obstacles to challenge and entertain people’s pups and in the large dog area there are eight obstacles.

While the dogs play, owners can relax under the covered pavilion or on one of several benches throughout the property that were donated by the Rotary Club of Lawrenceburg.

Construction of the Hammond Creek Dog Park was done by city and county employees. The equipment, which is made from recycled materials, was purchased from Green Paws, a dog park equipment manufacturer in Somerset.

Two custom painted fire hydrants in the dog park were completed by the StewARTS program at Stewart Home & School.

Sponsors of the Hammond Creek Dog Park include the Anderson Humane Society, Hanson Aggregrates, Rotary Club of Lawrenceburg, StewARTS, Superior Turf-Sod Farm, Inc., Wal-Mart and Young & Thread.

For those interested in helping with the continued maintenance and upkeep of the dog park, memorial bricks can be purchased for $50 each. Information about the bricks is listed on the city’s website (lawrenceburgky.org) and the dog park’s social media – Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Hammond Creek Dog Park is open from dawn until dusk, 7 days a week.