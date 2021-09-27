FCPS approves vaccine incentive program, bus route rotations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Board of Education approved a plan Monday dealing with the daily bus route cancellations due to the ongoing driver shortage.

Chief Operating Officer Myron Thompson proposed spreading out the impact of delays and cancellations by rotating them on a set schedule a week at a time so families can plan instead of dealing with the hassle of last second changes or cancellations.

Under the plan…25 regular drivers will go unassigned in order to pick up any uncovered routes.

Thompson says he has received commitments from 25 drivers and monitors.

The proposal includes spending 150-thousand dollars to provide stipends to the drivers for taking on additional duties for the rest of the school year

“We expect some rough spots because this is a change, we know it will not be smooth outside the gate, because we’re doing something new, doing something different. But, we ask for continued patience as we work through these issues. But, over time I believe this is very manageable and we’ll be successful at doing it” said Thompson.

Bus service will be provided in the afternoon for routes that are cancelled in the morning…but the buses will run at 4:45 rather than at the regular time.

The Board of Education also approved a vaccine incentive program for employees during Monday’s board meeting.

The program is endorsed by the Kentucky Department of Education and will match a $100 reimbursement from the department with a $100 contribution from the school district’s Esser funds.

The $200 incentive would be for all full and part-time employees and substitutes who have worked at least ten days in the semester.

Employees would have to receive that vaccination by December 1st so they would have to be fully vaccinated by December 1st in order to qualify for this incentive reimbursement” said human resources director, Jennifer Dyar.

Substitute teachers would also have to have worked one of those ten days within the month of the payment.

The board unanimously voted to approve the program.