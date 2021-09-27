Boyd’s Station Gallery hosts KAC Native Reflections exhibit

CYNTHIANA. Ky. (WTVQ) – The Boyd’s Station Gallery, located at 203 E. Pike Street in Cynthiana, Kentucky, has been selected as one of several venues across Kentucky to host the Kentucky Arts Council’s traveling exhibit, Native Reflections: Visual Art by American Indians of Kentucky. The exhibit will run from October 1 through October 30, 2021.

The exhibit features 23 works by 12 Kentuckians who identify as American Indians of either enrolled tribal membership or unenrolled, but native inspired individuals. The submitted work was adjudicated by a panel of American Indian artists and members of the Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission for inclusion in the traveling exhibit.

“We are very excited about getting to partner with the Kentucky Arts Council in bringing artists and exhibits now and in the future to Harrison County through the nonprofit Boyd’s Station Gallery which we recently opened in June 2021. After renovating the 1880’s-era building into a beautiful gallery space in historic downtown Cynthiana, our mission is to bring creative works and artists to Harrison County to bring arts and culture for the community to enjoy while also helping to bring in other visitors from outside of Harrison County to visit Cynthiana and spend time in downtown Cynthiana. Exhibits such as the Native Reflections usually would only be seen in larger metro areas or towns with exhibition spaces. The Boyd’s Station Gallery now provides the space to make these arts and cultural events happen,” notes Boyd’s Station executive director Jack Gruber.

Boyd’s Station Gallery is located at 203 E. Pike Street, Cynthiana,and is open free to the public on Friday and Saturday’s from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment to accommodate all other visit requests.

Schools or other groups wishing to visit during the week please contact Boyd’s Station Gallery at gallery@boydsstation.com to schedule a date and time best suited for a group or school visit.

Artists whose work will appear in Native Reflections, listed by name, county, tribal affiliation, work title and medium, are:

Darlene Campbell, Adair, Native Inspired (New River Band of Catawba), “White Top Woman” and “Fields of August,” oil on canvas

Jacquelyn Carruthers, McCracken, Native Inspired (Choctaw and Cherokee), “Apache Warrior” and “Arapaho Indian Woman,” oil and acrylic

Cher Devereaux, Scott, Native Inspired (Cherokee), “Has Eyes That See” and “Wild Pony,” acrylic

Lawson Glasergreen, Daviess, Native Inspired (Cherokee), “Cherokee Circle of Life 1 & 2,” colored pencil and paper on canvas; and oil, acrylic and paper on canvas

Eugene King, Powell, Native Inspired (Cherokee), “Plains Chief” and “Indian Warrior,” wood

Fred Nez-Keams, Anderson, Enrolled Member (Navajo), “Yellowknife Navajo Flute 1 & 2,” wood

Jannette Parent, Caldwell, Native Inspired (Cherokee), “Anidohi (Messenger)” and “Utsonati (It Rattles),” acrylic

Linda Pierce, Christian, Native Inspired (Chilluckittequaw and Cherokee), “Beauty in the Overflow” and “Past & Present Thoughts on ‘The Trail’,” acrylic

Tiffany Pyette, Letcher, Native Inspired (Cherokee), “Ama Alisdeligi (Water Protector)” and “Ulisi (Grandmother),” oil pastel; and oil pastel and acrylic

Carrie Rogers, Woodford, Native Inspired (Shawnee), “Untitled” and “Ancestral,” acrylic on canvas; and acrylic on gourd

Ryland Stalder, Jefferson, Native Inspired (Lakota), “Untitled,” washboard and cloth

Brigit Truex, Fayette, Enrolled Member (Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi [Vermont]), “Dawnland” and “Circle Sisters,” acrylic

Native Reflections: Visual Art by American Indians of Kentucky was organized by the Kentucky Arts Council, Kentucky Heritage Council, and Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission. It is traveling to locations throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky from 2020 to 2021.

The Kentucky Arts Council, the state arts agency, fosters environments for Kentuckians to value, participate in and benefit from the arts. Kentucky Arts Council funding is provided by the Kentucky General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.

A slideshow of work in Native Reflections is available online at the arts council website, artscouncil.ky.gov and on the exhibit page at https://www.boydsstation.org/native-reflection-exhibit

For information on Native Reflections at the Boyd’s Station Gallery in Cynthiana, contact Jack Gruber at jack@boydsstation.com or directly at 703-901-1810.

The nonprofit Boyd’s Station mission is to offer emerging artists and student journalists a rural and serene environment to create and pursue the individual’s craft while providing a safe, inclusive, supportive space with the community of Harrison County, Kentucky for and with people from all ages, backgrounds and cultures to discuss, share, learn about and expand on the areas of literacy, communication and journalism through the visual arts and writing.

