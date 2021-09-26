Junior pride festival held at Pivot Brewing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – At the beginning of September, it was announced Lexington’s big pride festival would be postponed again until June of 2022. However, organizers of the festival say they still wanted to do something to support and love on the LGBTQ+ community.

A mini pride festival was held at Pivot Brewing in Lexington, an event put together in just under two weeks, organizers say. Organizers set up activities for the whole family, from drag shows and karaoke to tie-dye stations and puppy parades.

- Advertisement -

“It’s really important for us all to have somewhere to go where we can feel connected and together and not feel judged or harassed or condemned for being who we are,” says Catherine Taylor, 2021-22 Lexington Pride Festival fundraising chair.

Organizers say “Lexington Pride Fest Junior” was what the community needed after the isolation felt from the pandemic. Despite the quick execution of the mini festival, organizers say they are thrilled more people attended than they hoped for and they can’t wait to hopefully have the full pride festival next summer.