Eckerts’s Orchard prepares for Fall

VERSAILES, Ky (WTVQ) – Autumn has arrived in the Bluegrass. To welcome in the season, Versailes’ Eckert’s Orchard opened up it’s pumpkin patch this weekend.

It’s one of several Fall activities currently taking place at Eckert’s. As apple picking, pumpkin picking, hay rides, camel rides bonfires, and more will be held until the orchard closes for the season on October 31’st.

Naturally, Fall is the busiest time of the year for Eckert’s Orchard, as farm manager Megan Fields elaborates.

“We are, starting around the first of September we start to get busy. Fall weather starts to come in thank goodness, and we have beautiful days like today. And folks get ready to do Fall activites. So they think about us and do apples and pumpkins,” Fields said.

Eckert’s Orchard will end the season with a Trick r’ Treat event on Halloween.