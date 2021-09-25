High School Highlight Reel: 09/25/21

Catch some of the best high school football action from around the area

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
48

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Football has been here for week, but now a chill is in air and fall has arrived.
Multiple great games going on around central KY. Sayre looking to remain undefeated hosting Harlan. Lexington Catholic hosting Tates Creek. In the Game of the Week, Frederick Douglass hosting Scott County.
ABC 36’s Bryan Kennedy and Austin Miller have the highlights in the High School Highlight Reel.

mm
Bryan Kennedy
http://wtvq.com
Bryan Kennedy hails from the Bluegrass State. He was born and raised in Owensboro, KY where he graduated from Apollo High School in 2006. Bryan graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish in 2010. He also received his master's degree in Sports Media and Branding from Western Kentucky University. While at UK, Bryan was the general manager of the on-campus TV station. He also did sports reporting, anchoring, producing and even the weather for UK Student News Network. While working for UKSNN, he also had the pleasure of covering Coach John Calipari's first press conference when he was introduced as the new head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats; easily one of his favorite moments as a young sports reporter. Before coming to ABC 36, Bryan was a morning anchor and reporter at WXXV News 25, our sister station in Gulfport, MS. He anchored more than four hours of news every day, including morning shows on NBC and Fox. While down south, Bryan had the opportunity to cover the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. After spending a little more than two years at WXXV, Bryan is extremely excited to return home. In his spare time, Bryan enjoys playing sports, especially rugby. He also enjoys crossfitting and watching sports (obviously). He's extremely excited to cover Central Kentucky. Feel free to say hello and send story ideas toBKennedy@wtvq.com