Early morning shooting sends man to hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Saturday, the Lexington Police Department were notified of a male victim who was shot on Erie road. The police department reported that the call came in around 4:30 am on Saturday. Officers who investigated the scene said that they located the victim upon arrival and took him to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Based on their investigation, police believe this to have been an accidental shooting. No arrests have been made.

- Advertisement -