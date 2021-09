LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are searching for a suspect after the Big Daddy Liquor Store on Woodland Avenue in Lexington was damaged when hit by a car that left the scene.

Police say the suspect is driving a black Chevrolet Camaro with ground effect lighting.

According to police, the building was hit just after 2 a.m. Friday.

The building is damaged, but no one was hurt, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department.