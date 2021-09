BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Classes of 2024 and 2025 conducted ‘induction exercises’ on Friday as part of Gear Up Week.

The event was intended to simulate actual commencement exercises as students walked across the stage.

Grant specialists hope the activity will urge the importance of high school graduation and that the class takes a step toward walking across the stage again as the Class of 2024 and the Class of 2025.