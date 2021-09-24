Input sought on KY 52 planning study in Boyle, Garrard counties

BOYLE, GARRAD COUNTIES, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is seeking public input on planning study improvement concepts for the KY 52 corridor between Danville and Lancaster.

KYTC initiated a study of the corridor with consultant engineering firm Qk4, Inc. in August 2020.

The team has been working to identify existing conditions, review community input from the previous survey effort in January 2021, and recommend possible short- and long-term highway improvements for the narrow, two-lane highway.

There is an interactive mapping tool available online at https://arcg.is/1qzTry to review the efforts completed to-date, which concludes with a survey tab to share input on each improvement concept.

The team will take the public input into consideration for final planning study recommendations and potential future project(s) prioritization.

Other than small-scale safety fixes, no future funding has been identified to implement any study recommendations. A report documenting the planning study process is expected to be available online in late 2021.

Residents are asked to complete the survey by October 15, 2021. For info, contact the KYTC project manager:

Casey Smith, PE

KYTC District 7

859-246-2355

Casey.Smith@ky.gov