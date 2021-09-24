FCPS announces bus cancellations Friday, September 24

By
Macey Fix
-
0
34

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools once again announcing bus route cancellations as the district experiences continued staffing shortages.

Bus routes cancelled on Friday, September 24 are:

- Advertisement -

AM Bus 874  Deep Springs  Bryan Station High  LTMS

AM Bus  14  Tates Creek High  Edythe J Hayes

AM Bus  1808  Meadowthorpe  Bryan Station High

AM Bus  308  Millcreek  Tates Creek High  MLK

AM Bus 225 Maxwell  SCAPA  MLK

AM Bus 970  Garrett Morgan  Henry Clay  Crawford

AM Bus  410  Dixie  Douglass/CGW  Crawford

AM Bus 2118 RISE

AM Bus  22  Booker T Washington  Bryan Station High  Crawford

More information can be found HERE.