FCPS announces bus cancellations Friday, September 24

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools once again announcing bus route cancellations as the district experiences continued staffing shortages.

Bus routes cancelled on Friday, September 24 are:

AM Bus 874 Deep Springs Bryan Station High LTMS

AM Bus 14 Tates Creek High Edythe J Hayes

AM Bus 1808 Meadowthorpe Bryan Station High

AM Bus 308 Millcreek Tates Creek High MLK

AM Bus 225 Maxwell SCAPA MLK

AM Bus 970 Garrett Morgan Henry Clay Crawford

AM Bus 410 Dixie Douglass/CGW Crawford

AM Bus 2118 RISE

AM Bus 22 Booker T Washington Bryan Station High Crawford

