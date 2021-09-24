FCPS announces bus cancellations Friday, September 24

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools once again announcing bus route cancellations as the district experiences continued staffing shortages.
Bus routes cancelled on Friday, September 24 are:
AM Bus 874 Deep Springs Bryan Station High LTMS
AM Bus 14 Tates Creek High Edythe J Hayes
AM Bus 1808 Meadowthorpe Bryan Station High
AM Bus 308 Millcreek Tates Creek High MLK
AM Bus 225 Maxwell SCAPA MLK
AM Bus 970 Garrett Morgan Henry Clay Crawford
AM Bus 410 Dixie Douglass/CGW Crawford
AM Bus 2118 RISE
AM Bus 22 Booker T Washington Bryan Station High Crawford
