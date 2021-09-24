Fayette crosses another COVID milestone, records six more deaths

By
Steve Rogers
-
0
22

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s new COVID case count passed another grim milestone Thursday and the community recorded six more deaths that provide a reminder of the virus’ devastating impact on families.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Friday morning report, the county confirmed 225 new cases, pushing the seven-day moving average to 184 cases a day. The average has fallen from 202 Tuesday, 193 Wednesday and 188 Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The county’s total case numbers topped 47,000, rising to 47,194 since March 2020.

The six new deaths raised the number lost to COVID-related causes to 363.

Free COVID-19 vaccines are available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your appointment. The cliniclinic offers the Moderna and Janssen vaccines for ages 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older.

Being fully vaccinated makes people less likely to catch COVID-19, and if they do end up getting it, it makes them far less likely to have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search.
Both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by:
• Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.);
• Covering coughs and sneezes;
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth;
• Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
We update Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.
Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/
While there’s still a chance a fully vaccinated person can get COVID-19, symptoms will likely be less severe and the need for hospitalization is much smaller. Since February 2021, about 88% of Lexington’s COVID-19-related hospitalizations are in people who are unvaccinated or aren’t fully vaccinated.

The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:

  • 110, March
  • 143, April
  • 507, May
  • 793, June
  • 1,702, July
  • 2,538, August
  • 2,804, September
  • 2,736, October
  • 6,070, November
  • 5,991, December
  • 6,155, January
  • 2,694, February
  • 1,314, March
  • 1,027, April
  • 689, May
  • 287, June
  • 1,331, July
  • 5,435, August

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.