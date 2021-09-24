Fayette crosses another COVID milestone, records six more deaths

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s new COVID case count passed another grim milestone Thursday and the community recorded six more deaths that provide a reminder of the virus’ devastating impact on families.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Friday morning report, the county confirmed 225 new cases, pushing the seven-day moving average to 184 cases a day. The average has fallen from 202 Tuesday, 193 Wednesday and 188 Thursday.
The county’s total case numbers topped 47,000, rising to 47,194 since March 2020.
The six new deaths raised the number lost to COVID-related causes to 363.
Free COVID-19 vaccines are available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your appointment. The cliniclinic offers the Moderna and Janssen vaccines for ages 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.