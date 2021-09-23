Versailles Police Deparment offering reward for information leading to suspect’s arrest

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Versailles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect.

According to police, Chase Conder has active arrest warrants charging him with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking and third-degree criminal mischief.

Police describe 23-year-old Conder as approximately 6 feet tall and 175 pounds.

Police say Conder should not be approached.

Anyone with information on Conder’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Versailles Police Department.

Police are offering a $250 reward for information that could lead to Conder’s arrest.