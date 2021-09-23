UPDATE: Vehicle connected to drive-by shooting at bus stop recovered

UPDATE: (9/23/21 11:00 A.M.) – A vehicle Louisville Metro Police had been searching for, in connection to the drive-by shooting at a school bus stop Wednesday has been located.
According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the vehicle has been recovered. The department continues to ask for any information on the homicide to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Police say a drive-by shooting at a school bus stop in Kentucky left a 16-year-old student dead and another hospitalized. Authorities say a third child was injured by unknown means as the youths waited Wednesday morning at the bus stop just west of downtown Louisville.
Police say a car drove by and shot at the waiting children, some of whom were not injured. She asked the public to come forward with any information about the “horrifying and devastating” shooting.
Police are looking for a gray Jeep SUV with Illinois license plates.
