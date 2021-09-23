Tree Week brings citizens together for educational opportunities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky citizens will have the opportunity to learn and celebrate their local green spaces as the state celebrates its fourth annual Tree Week Oct. 9 – 16.

The event gives citizens across the commonwealth the opportunity to engage in tree plantings, tours and hikes, tree walks, educational programs for youth and adults, art, yoga and much more in communities throughout the state.

The week-long event is hosted by the Urban Forest Initiative in collaboration with Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, the Lexington Public Library, Fayette County Public Schools, merchants, nature centers and community and non-profit organizations.

“Tree Week is a community-wide event that really engages a lot of people from across all ages and socio-economic backgrounds,” said Mary Arthur, professor of forest ecology in the UK Department of Forestry and Natural Resources and co-lead of the Urban Forest Initiative. “The events are really intended to engage people around urban nature and communities. We are really excited about the activities this year. We will be kicking off things during our ‘Pre-Tree Week’ with a tree planting in a tree-sparse area of Lexington.”

A primary theme highlighting this year’s Tree Week is climate change. Arthur says that the event is a perfect way to learn and help battle the issue.

“Many of us are worried about climate change,” she says. “However, some feel isolated in our worries and unsure how to unite our community in order to combat the issue and make our city more livable, such as increasing tree canopies, which have been shown to lower the temperatures in urban areas. One of the highlights of Tree Week is it lets people gather together to have these discussions.”

The Urban Forest Initiative, an assemblage of urban and community forestry professionals and enthusiasts working to enhance the tree canopy in the region, is housed within the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.

To learn more about Tree Week and its many activities, visit https://ufi.ca.uky.edu/treeweek.