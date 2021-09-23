Second round of Vax and Visit KY winners announced

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet has announced the second round of Vax and Visit Ky winners.
The winners included:
- James Culver of Louisville
- Derek Priddy of Munfordville
- Patricia Spears of Eighty Eight
- Matthew Jacobson of La Grange
- Jim Lauer of California
- Darrius Galloway of Mayfield
- Kristin Neyer of Louisville
- Stephanie Silkey of Brooks
- Paiton Revlett of Greenville
- Kenneth Spencer of Shepherdsville
Vax and Visit Ky is the commonwealth’s latest effort to encourage Kentuckians to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
As part of the ongoing effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet is offering in-state travel incentives at Kentucky State Parks for Kentuckians who have received the COVID-19 vaccination.
Travel incentives include golf, lodging and campground gift certificates. Gift certificates are limited to one (1) per winner. Blackout dates may apply.
Kentuckians must be 18 years of age or older to enter and must have received at least their first dose of a Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The next drawing will take place Oct. 4 and winners will be announced on Oct. 7. To learn more, visit tah.ky.gov.