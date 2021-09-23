Second round of Vax and Visit KY winners announced

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet has announced the second round of Vax and Visit Ky winners.

The winners included:

- Advertisement -

James Culver of Louisville

Derek Priddy of Munfordville

Patricia Spears of Eighty Eight

Matthew Jacobson of La Grange

Jim Lauer of California

Darrius Galloway of Mayfield

Kristin Neyer of Louisville

Stephanie Silkey of Brooks

Paiton Revlett of Greenville

Kenneth Spencer of Shepherdsville

Vax and Visit Ky is the commonwealth’s latest effort to encourage Kentuckians to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

As part of the ongoing effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet is offering in-state travel incentives at Kentucky State Parks for Kentuckians who have received the COVID-19 vaccination.

Travel incentives include golf, lodging and campground gift certificates. Gift certificates are limited to one (1) per winner. Blackout dates may apply.

Kentuckians must be 18 years of age or older to enter and must have received at least their first dose of a Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The next drawing will take place Oct. 4 and winners will be announced on Oct. 7. To learn more, visit tah.ky.gov.