Mount Sterling city workers to get raise

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mount Sterling city employees are being rewarded for their hard work during the pandemic.

During the city council meeting Thursday, Sept. 23, the council approved raises for city workers. City employees will get an extra $1.25 per hour for services worked.

The pay raises will be paid retroactively from March 23 of 2020 through Sept. 30 of this year.

“Our employees have worked as hard as anyone during this pandemic and I think we can all agree we need to thank them and reward them for their efforts during this very difficult time,” said Mount Sterling Mayor Al Botts.

Mayor Botts said the money is coming from several funds in the budget.