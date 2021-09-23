Lexington councilmember Bledsoe elected to KLC board

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Kentucky League of Cities membership elected Lexington councilmember Amanda Mays Bledsoe to the organization’s Board of Directors. Bledsoe is in her fourth term on the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council and represents Lexington’s 10th district. As a member of the KLC Board of Directors, she will help lead the organization and shape its legislative advocacy.

The 67 members of the KLC Board of Directors develop a legislative agenda every year, provide legislative strategy, and review policy issues. The Board is made of elected city officials and representatives of organizations that serve cities.

- Advertisement -

This is Bledsoe’s first term on the Board. She is one of three elected officials representing Region 6, covering cities in 14 counties in the Central Kentucky area. Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe and Winchester Mayor Ed Burtner were reelected to represent the region.

Bledsoe said she is grateful for the opportunity to serve her community and the state.

“Cities are a vital component of Kentucky, and I appreciate the role KLC plays in ensuring each community has the resources and tools their elected leaders need to build successful and thriving communities,” Bledsoe stated. “It is an honor and a privilege to join the KLC Board of Directors.”

KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney thanked Councilmember Bledsoe for her willingness to join the Board.

“We heavily rely upon the guidance and perspective of the Board as we champion for issues that are important to cities,” Chaney said. “The willingness of city officials to serve in this capacity and help improve the quality of life in all of our cities is a true testament of their commitment to public service.”

The Kentucky League of Cities is a nonprofit member organization that has served Kentucky cities and municipal organizations since 1927. The League provides cities various services, including legislative advocacy, legal guidance, training, economic development, financing, and research.