Lane closure starts Friday as part of Newtown Pike construction for Amazon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Construction of a turn lane for the new Amazon facility on Newtown Pike will close a section of the road’s shoulder, and the right, outbound lane starting Friday, September 24.

The shoulder will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the duration of the work, which is expected to continue through the end of October. The right, outbound lane will be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. intermittently.

Meanwhile, the Legacy Trail, which has been blocked by Amazon-related construction, is expected to re-open in early October. The trail will temporarily stick to its original path next to Newton Pike as it cuts through the Amazon property. A new, safer trail path through the Amazon property is expected to open in late October.

Cyclists and other trail users should be aware that the use of heavy equipment to dig and build the new turn lane will make the shoulder impassable. Some cyclists and other trail users have been using the shoulder of the road to bypass the closed segment of the trail. That will not be possible during the turn lane construction.

“We ask that trail users avoid the shoulder for this brief period,” says Nancy Albright, Commissioner of Lexington’s Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works. “Ignoring the posted signs and barriers is dangerous. The shoulder will not be usable.”

Recreational trail users who would like to avoid the entire area until construction is complete can use an alternate route that connects Silver Springs Drive and Hollow Creek Road. Consult the bike map for options: LexingtonKY.gov/BikeWalk.

Amazon is building a new facility at 1180 Newtown Pike that is expected to employ up to 500 full- and part-time workers.