Jeffersontown High School evacuated, former student detained

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky high school was evacuated Thursday and police detained a former student who unlawfully entered the building.
The incident in Louisville flared tensions a day after a high school student was fatally shot at a bus stop across town.
Several police vehicles responded to Jeffersontown High School around 12:30 p.m. Police initially said there was a report that a person with a gun entered the school, but officials have not confirmed that, according to media reports. No one was hurt. The former student is a juvenile, and police have not said what charges the juvenile would be facing.
School officials said the campus was placed on a heightened security alert and students were moved out of the buildings.
On Wednesday a 16-year-old student waiting at a bus stop was killed in a drive-by shooting near downtown Louisville. Police found a Jeep SUV that they believe was captured on video near the scene of the shooting. It had been stolen and was abandoned, police said.
