Investigators determine no actual threat at Paris High School

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – Investigators say there is no possible threat at Paris High School.

This announcement comes from Paris Independent Schools after administrators were made aware of a possible threat at Paris High School that would happen Thursday.

In a social media post, Superintendent Stephen McCauley said the district reported the threat to local law enforcement, who determined there was no actual threat to students, staff or the school.

McCauley says a comment was taken out of context, and reminds parents to speak with their students about “the weight our words carry.”