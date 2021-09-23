UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted for Estill County areas

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Numerous areas of Estill County are under a boil water advisory.
As of 10:20 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, the following areas were affected:
- Trotting Ridge Rd
- O’Possum Run Rd
- Blue Run Rd
- Lincoln Farm Rd
- Henry White Rd
- Phyllis Ann Court
- Elmer Richardson Rd
- Brittany Lane
- Alberta Drive
- Drowning Creek Rd
- Ben Hunt Rd
- Picnic Hill Rd
- Apple Blossom Rd
- Majestic Drive
- Candy Lane
- Judy Lane
- Placid Drive
- Picnic Loop
- Beechwood Drive
- Hammons Way
- Lafayette Circle
- Jr Furniture Rd
The advisory comes after water system upgrades affected these areas. Some customers might have lost water connectivity and some might have had low water pressure while the upgrades were happening.
Once the water was restored, the boil water advisory went into effect.