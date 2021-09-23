COVID average falls again in Fayette, daily numbers remain above 200

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – New COVID case numbers in Fayette County remained above 200 Wednesday, but lower weekend numbers, which happens every weekend, helped push the county’s seven-day moving average down again.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County health Department’s daily report Thursday, the county recorded 229 new COVID cases Wednesday, up from 210 Tuesday, raising the total since the outbreak began to 46,969.
The seven-day moving average fell to 188 from 193 the day before and 202 Monday.
Through the first 20 days of September, Lexington has reported 4,643 cases, the fifth highest total for a month and the month isn’t over.
The county recorded no new deaths, leaving the number of people lost to COVID-related causes at 357 since March 2020.
Free COVID-19 vaccines are available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your appointment. The cliniclinic offers the Moderna and Janssen vaccines for ages 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.