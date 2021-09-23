COVID average falls again in Fayette, daily numbers remain above 200

Steve Rogers
16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – New COVID case numbers in Fayette County remained above 200 Wednesday, but lower weekend numbers, which happens every weekend, helped push the county’s seven-day moving average down again.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County health Department’s daily report Thursday, the county recorded 229 new COVID cases Wednesday, up from 210 Tuesday, raising the total since the outbreak began to 46,969.

The seven-day moving average fell to 188 from 193 the day before and 202 Monday.

Through the first 20 days of September, Lexington has reported 4,643 cases, the fifth highest total for a month and the month isn’t over.

The county recorded no new deaths, leaving the number of people lost to COVID-related causes at 357 since March 2020.

Free COVID-19 vaccines are available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your appointment. The cliniclinic offers the Moderna and Janssen vaccines for ages 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older.

Being fully vaccinated makes people less likely to catch COVID-19, and if they do end up getting it, it makes them far less likely to have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search.
Both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by:
• Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.);
• Covering coughs and sneezes;
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth;
• Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
We update Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.
Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/
While there’s still a chance a fully vaccinated person can get COVID-19, symptoms will likely be less severe and the need for hospitalization is much smaller. Since February 2021, about 88% of Lexington’s COVID-19-related hospitalizations are in people who are unvaccinated or aren’t fully vaccinated.

The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:

  • 110, March
  • 143, April
  • 507, May
  • 793, June
  • 1,702, July
  • 2,538, August
  • 2,804, September
  • 2,736, October
  • 6,070, November
  • 5,991, December
  • 6,155, January
  • 2,694, February
  • 1,314, March
  • 1,027, April
  • 689, May
  • 287, June
  • 1,331, July
  • 5,435, August

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.