Colt by ‘Tapiture’ tops Thursday’s yearling sale at Keeneland

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
34

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two yearlings consigned by Paramount Sales, agent, led results of Thursday’s penultimate session of the Keeneland September Yearling Sale when John Greathouse, agent for Glencrest Farm, paid $145,000 for a colt by Tapiture and Maddie Mattmiller, agent/Black Type Thoroughbreds purchased a filly from the first crop of Grade 1 winner Bolt d’Oro for $120,000.

Paramount Sales was the session’s leading consignor with sales of $1,169,000 for 24 horses.

Keeneland sold 303 yearlings during Thursday’s 10th session for $9,194,000, for an average of $30,343 and a median of $23,000. The cumulative gross for 2,428 yearlings sold through the ring is $348,885,500, for an average of $143,693 and a median of $75,000.

The session-topping Tapiture colt, a half-brother to stakes winners Watch This Cat and Stylish Citizen, is out of the winning Dayjur mare Informative Style. He is from the family of Grade/Group 1 winner Con Te Partiro.

The filly by Bolt d’Oro sold to Mattmiller, agent/Black Type Thoroughbreds is out of Julie’s Jewelry, a stakes-placed daughter of Distorted Humor. She is from the family of Grade 1 winners General Challenge, Notable Career, Evening Jewel and Denman’s Call.

Two yearlings sold for $100,000 each.

Raroma Stables purchased a colt by Silent Name (JPN) out of stakes winner Involuntary, by City Zip, for the amount. Hidden Brook, agent, consigned the colt, who is from the family of Group 2 winner Sir Gerry.

A colt by Commissioner out of stakes winner Rudy’s Edge, by Added Edge, sold for $100,000 to Grade One Investments. Consigned by Wynnstay Sales, agent, he is from the family of stakes winners Sober Appeal and Plum Sober.

The session’s leading buyer was Lothenbach Stables, which acquired four yearlings for $230,000.

The final session of the September Sale begins tomorrow at 10 a.m.

The auction is streamed live at Keeneland.com.

