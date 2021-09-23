Auction to be held for transportation heavy equipment

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will host an online auction of heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Division of Equipment. The auction will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 10 am EDT and close on Monday, Oct. 11 at 10 am EDT.

An annual event, this year’s auction will again be conducted online due to COVID-19. In-person inspections are permitted by appointment only and may be scheduled online.

Proceeds from the sale will go to support KYTC and the Division of Surplus Property. In 2020, the surplus heavy equipment auction generated more than $2.5 million in revenue for the state.

“The Division of Surplus Properties strives to meet the needs of its customers while also safeguarding the health of its staff and the public from COVID-19,” said Finance and Administration Cabinet Secretary Holly M. Johnson. “Last year’s online auction was quite successful, and we believe a virtual method continues to be the safest and most efficient way to offer equipment to interested buyers in the face of a global health pandemic.”

Heavy duty trucks, snowplows, tractors, mowers, assorted parts and equipment are just a few of the more than 570 pieces presented for public purchase. A complete list of all auction items is available here. To register to bid, see photos of sale items and read the auction terms and conditions, visit the Division of Surplus Properties. Potential bidders may call (502) 330-5391 with any questions about specific items offered for sale.

“The annual surplus equipment auction is an effective way to repurpose used vehicles and equipment by giving them a second life with private citizens,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said. “A portion of the revenue generated feeds back into our equipment program to purchase new equipment used to deliver valuable transportation services across the commonwealth.”

This auction is open to the general public, as well as all local government agencies. While the sale will be conducted online, in-person preview and inspection of auction items will be permitted by appointment Sept. 13 to Oct. 1, 2021.

A seven percent buyer’s premium will be added to all final bids. Payments must be received by the Kentucky Division of Surplus Properties between Oct. 15 and Oct. 21, 2021. No payment extensions will be granted and all sales are final.

The shipping and removal of purchased items is the sole responsibility of the buyer. The pick-up schedule will be provided along with invoices for payment. No property will be released without a stamped, paid invoice from the Kentucky Division of Surplus Properties.

The state surplus property program disposes of excess federal and state government surplus property in the best interest of the Commonwealth of Kentucky and its citizens in the most cost-efficient manner possible. The program seeks to promote and facilitate the sustainable reuse of surplus property by state and local governments and qualifying nonprofit entities.

The Division of Surplus Properties is self-sustaining and its operations are solely funded by revenues generated by the surplus property program. The division receives no General Fund appropriations.

For questions about the auction, call (502) 564-0262. Visit the Division of Surplus Properties to learn more about the surplus property program and to sign up for notification of future sales.