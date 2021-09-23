UPDATE: “Miracle” semi didn’t plunge off Clays Ferry Bridge during crash

Update at 1:13 a.m., September 23, 2021:

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Investigators say it’s a miracle that a tractor-trailer didn’t go over the Clays Ferry Bridge and plunge into the Kentucky River below during a crash on Wednesday night.

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office say a tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-75 just before 10:00 p.m., when the semi went through a guardrail at the beginning of the bridge and rolled nearly the entire length of the bridge with the trailer portion stuck on the bridge wall.

Investigators say miraculously, the semi didn’t go completely over the barrier wall and didn’t hit any other vehicles in the northbound lanes. Deputies say the driver wasn’t hurt. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The crash led to a big traffic backup in the northbound lanes. The southbound lanes were never affected.

Initially, deputies opened one northbound lane to allow traffic stuck on the bridge to get to the other side in Fayette County. After the bridge traffic was cleared, all northbound lanes were shut down while the truck’s cargo was off-loaded and the vehicle removed from the bridge barrier.

Original story below from September 22, 2021:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police and Madison County authorities are on the scene of an accident on I-75 northbound that has closed parts of the interstate at the Clays Ferry Bridge.

Based on police scanner traffic and a WTVQ ABC 36 News reporter at the scene, a northbound semi truck vehicle hit the guardrail on I-75 near the Fayette-Madison line and went partially over the Clays Ferry Bridge.

As of 11 p.m., a WTVQ ABC 36 News reporter at the scene said the interstate was partially closed northbound with one lane open.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m.