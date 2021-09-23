5 kids on ventilators, Guard assistance expands, some case numbers down

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state has now deployed 505 Kentucky National Guard members to 29 hospitals throughout the state, expanding the Guard’s presence by 94 members and to four more hospitals, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.

“This is the largest deployment of the Kentucky National Guard for a health care crisis in the commonwealth’s history,” Beshear said. “We continue to hear from our hospitals how much these incredible professionals help.”

- Advertisement -

As of Thursday, 64 of 96 Kentucky hospitals are reporting critical staffing shortages, and 130 adult ICU beds are available statewide. Five Kentucky children with COVID-19 are currently on ventilators.

Already this week, 90 acute care hospitals have administered 4,385 monoclonal antibody treatment courses. Kentucky will receive 4,960 treatments for the entire week.

“We see these being very popular with folks who don’t want to get vaccinated, but the moment they get sick, want to get the monoclonal antibodies,” the governor added, noting th delta variant makes people sicker. “I’m just trying to tell you: There’s not going to be enough. Don’t put yourself in the position where you show up hoping to get these and we’ve run out.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the emergency use authorization Wednesday for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to allow for a single booster dose to be administered at least six months after completion of the primary series in specific populations. To learn more, see the FDA’s full release.

Beshear reported Thursday 2,667,900 Kentuckians have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, meaning 70% of all eligible Kentuckians (those 12 and older) have received at least one dose.

The governor also reported 4,099 new COVID cases and 44 deaths with a positivity rate of 11.33%.

The 44 deaths increased state’s total lost to COVID to 8,466 since March 2020.

The positivity rate continues to go down, with Wednesday’s rate at 11.66%, down from 11.95% Tuesday, Monday’s 12.18%, Friday’s 12.88%, last Thursday’s 13.00%, last Wednesday’s 13.02% and 13.45% last Tuesday.

In addition, 2,223 people are in the hospital, 625 are in intensive care and 424 are on ventilators.

Hospitalizations slipped from 2,257 Wednesday, 2,287 Tuesday, 2,254 on Monday, 2,426 on Friday, 2,453 last Thursday, 2,493 last Wednesday and 2,514 last Tuesday.

The number of those in intensive care was down from 651 Wednesday, 664 Tuesday, 654 Monday, 647 Friday, 667 last Thursday, 648 last Wednesday and 666 last Tuesday.

Meanwhile the number of people on ventilators Thursday dropped from 453 Wednesday, 445 Tuesday, 452 Monday, 463 Friday, 448 Thursday and 436 last Wednesday.

From March 1 to Sept. 22, 2021, 86.7% of COVID-19 cases, 92.1% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 84.6% of COVID-19 deaths have been among partially vaccinated or unvaccinated Kentuckians.