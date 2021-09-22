Positivity rate falls again, some other numbers mixed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s positivity rate continued to dip Wednesday but even with the lower number, state officials called it “still too high.”

The lower positivity often foreshadows a plateau in COVID case levels but that hasn’t shown yet although state officials remain hopeful, especially as testing and vaccination rates slowly increase.

In its daily update, the state reported 4,481 new COVID cases with 1,273 of those in people 18 and under. The new cases brought the state total to 665,994 since the start of the pandemic.

The state also reported 52 new COVID-related deaths, including one as young as 34. The state’s total lost to COVID is now at 8,422 since March 2020.

“Today’s report shows this virus is hitting people far younger than we’ve previously seen. Get vaccinated to protect yourself and others and mask up indoors,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in social media video post.

The positivity rate continues to go down, with Wednesday’s rate at 11.66%, down from 11.95% Tuesday, Monday’s 12.18%, Friday’s 12.88%, Thursday’s 13.00%, Wednesday’s 13.02% and 13.45% last Tuesday.

Hospitalizations slipped to 2,257 from 2,287 Tuesday, were on par with 2,254 on Monday, but down from 2,426 on Friday, 2,453 on Thursday, 2,493 on Wednesday and 2,514 last Tuesday.

The number of those in intensive care was 651 compared to 664 Tuesday, 654 Monday, 647 Friday, 667 Thursday, 648 last Wednesday and 666 last Tuesday.

Meanwhile 453 people were on ventilators, compared 445 Tuesday, 452 Monday, 463 Friday, 448 Thursday and 436 last Wednesday.