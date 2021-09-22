Positivity rate falls again, some other numbers mixed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s positivity rate continued to dip Wednesday but even with the lower number, state officials called it “still too high.”
The lower positivity often foreshadows a plateau in COVID case levels but that hasn’t shown yet although state officials remain hopeful, especially as testing and vaccination rates slowly increase.
In its daily update, the state reported 4,481 new COVID cases with 1,273 of those in people 18 and under. The new cases brought the state total to 665,994 since the start of the pandemic.
The state also reported 52 new COVID-related deaths, including one as young as 34. The state’s total lost to COVID is now at 8,422 since March 2020.
“Today’s report shows this virus is hitting people far younger than we’ve previously seen. Get vaccinated to protect yourself and others and mask up indoors,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in social media video post.