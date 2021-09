LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man has life threatening injuries after being hit by a car at Virginia Avenue and South Broadway in Lexington.

According to police, officer received reports of a pedestrian hit by a car just after midnight Wednesday.

Officers say the driver stopped and stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Criminal charges are not expected.

The Lexington Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene.

The accident is under investigation.