New Dixville Road/KY 1941 bridge project to begin in Mercer County

Steve Rogers
28

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a bridge project scheduled to begin next week to replace the bridge on New Dixville Road/KY 1941 over the Chaplin River in Mercer County.

Wednesday, Sept. 29 – 7 a.m.

New Dixville Road/KY 1941

  • the bridge will close and work will begin
  • motorists can utilize the signed detour

Detour – signage is in place to guide the traveling public

From the east end of the bridge:

  • take New Dixville Road/KY 1941 to the intersection with US 68 (3.5 mi)
  • turn right onto US 68
  • take US 68 to US 150 (3.1 mi)
  • turn right onto US 150
  • turn right onto KY 1920 after (0.2 mi)
  • take KY 1920 to KY 442 (5.9 mi)
  • turn right onto KY 442
  • take KY 442 to KY 152 (2.7 mi)
  • turn right onto KY 152
  • take KY 152 to KY 1941 (3.3 mi)
  • turn right onto New Dixville Road KY/1941
  • traveling (3.5 mi) on New Dixville Road/KY 1941 will take you to the other end of the bridge

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.