New Dixville Road/KY 1941 bridge project to begin in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a bridge project scheduled to begin next week to replace the bridge on New Dixville Road/KY 1941 over the Chaplin River in Mercer County.
Wednesday, Sept. 29 – 7 a.m.
New Dixville Road/KY 1941
- the bridge will close and work will begin
- motorists can utilize the signed detour
Detour – signage is in place to guide the traveling public
From the east end of the bridge:
- take New Dixville Road/KY 1941 to the intersection with US 68 (3.5 mi)
- turn right onto US 68
- take US 68 to US 150 (3.1 mi)
- turn right onto US 150
- turn right onto KY 1920 after (0.2 mi)
- take KY 1920 to KY 442 (5.9 mi)
- turn right onto KY 442
- take KY 442 to KY 152 (2.7 mi)
- turn right onto KY 152
- take KY 152 to KY 1941 (3.3 mi)
- turn right onto New Dixville Road KY/1941
- traveling (3.5 mi) on New Dixville Road/KY 1941 will take you to the other end of the bridge
All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.