New Dixville Road/KY 1941 bridge project to begin in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a bridge project scheduled to begin next week to replace the bridge on New Dixville Road/KY 1941 over the Chaplin River in Mercer County.

Wednesday, Sept. 29 – 7 a.m.

New Dixville Road/KY 1941

the bridge will close and work will begin

motorists can utilize the signed detour

Detour – signage is in place to guide the traveling public

From the east end of the bridge:

take New Dixville Road/KY 1941 to the intersection with US 68 (3.5 mi)

turn right onto US 68

take US 68 to US 150 (3.1 mi)

turn right onto US 150

turn right onto KY 1920 after (0.2 mi)

take KY 1920 to KY 442 (5.9 mi)

turn right onto KY 442

take KY 442 to KY 152 (2.7 mi)

turn right onto KY 152

take KY 152 to KY 1941 (3.3 mi)

turn right onto New Dixville Road KY/1941

traveling (3.5 mi) on New Dixville Road/KY 1941 will take you to the other end of the bridge

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.