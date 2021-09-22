Lexington Humane Society short staffed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Humane Society isn’t immune from the hardships COVID-19 is putting on businesses. Susan Malcomb, President of the Lexington Humane Society, says while 90% of the staff is vaccinated, the organization had to close to the public Wednesday due to 5 breakthrough COVID cases. Despite having to close for staffing shortages Wednesday, Malcomb says the humane society will be back up and running Thursday.

However, Malcomb is a fighter. She’s not only dealing with the challenges of the pandemic, but she’s fighting breast cancer for a second time. She’s also fighting to save animals, something she’s done for the past 14-years as President of the Lexington Humane Society.

- Advertisement -

“Every day can be a challenge but getting to walk in the door and know that we’re making a difference and seeing these faces,” says Malcomb. “Especially like the 14 animals that are in intensive care, to really know that we are saving these lives and that they have no where else to turn because they were abandoned by people when they needed help the most.”

Malcomb says normally having days that are short staffed isn’t a problem because of the large volunteer network she can call on, but because of the virus, only select volunteers can be called in.

“We always want to keep animals moving through the facility,” says Malcomb.” The number of days in care is always something that we really look for because we want to make sure that we’re getting our animals out to forever homes.”

While volunteering currently isn’t an option to help the Lexington Humane Society, there are other ways to support the shelter like donating dog, puppy, cat and kitten food and treats to the shelter’s food bank.

“Right now our food bank is depleted. We have handed out so much food to so many people in need, they love their animals but they’re just really falling on hard times and need help and that’s what our food pantry is for,” says Malcomb.

Beyond donations, adopting animals is always encouraged as well as becoming a foster parent for the shelter.

“Foster families allow animals to get out, get that one-on-one care, plus it reduces the workload on our staff,” says Malcomb. “So it’s a win-win-win situation.”

To donate pet food, adopt an animal or become a foster parent, visit the Lexington Humane Society website at adoptlove.net.

“Any donation, large or small, will really make a difference to help the animals and let us continue our life saving work,” says Malcomb.