Filly by ‘Army Mule’ tops Wednesday’s yearling sale at Keeneland

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
42
Photo Courtesy: Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Maddie Matt Miller, agent, paid the session-topping price of $250,000 for a filly by Army Mule during Wednesday’s ninth day of the Keeneland September Yearling Sale.

Out of the winning Henny Hughes mare Henny’s Hurricane, the filly is a half-sister to stakes winner Amynta. She was consigned by Hill ‘n’ Dale Sales Agency, agent.

A total of 325 yearlings sold Wednesday for $12,929,500, for an average of $39,783 and a median of $30,000. With two sessions remaining, Keeneland has sold a total of 2,125 horses through the ring for $339,691,500, for an average of $159,855 and a median of $90,000.

Mark Glatt, agent went to $230,000 for a colt by Arrogate out of Grade 2-placed Wicked Lick, by Maclean’s Music to be the day’s second highest price. Woods Edge Farm, agent, consigned the colt, who is from the family of Grade 2 winners Noble Moon and Silver Music.

Jerry Crawford for Donegal Racing purchased a colt by Noble Mission (GB) for $155,000. Out of the winning Smart Strike mare Clever Run, he is from the family of Grade 2 winner Chamrousse. Lane’s End, agent, consigned the colt.

John Oxley paid $150,000 for a colt by Cross Traffic from the family of Kentucky Oaks (G1) winner Summerly. Consigned by Mulholland Farm, agent, he is out of the Super Saver mare Summer Place.

With five purchases for $382,000, Oxley was the session’s leading buyer.

A filly by Violence from the family of multiple Grade 1 winner Emollient sold for $140,000 to Gerry O’Meara, agent for Frank Bertolino. Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent, consigned the filly, the first foal of the Malibu Moon mare Turning Tide.

Two yearlings sold for $135,000 apiece.

Clear Ridge Stables purchased a colt by Maclean’s Music from the family of Grade 1 winner Sweet Talker. Consigned by Hill ‘n’ Dale Sales Agency, agent, he is out of winner Keep the Magic, by Malibu Moon.

Little Hound went to $135,000 to acquire a colt by Malibu Moon from the family of champion Queena. Out of the Empire Maker mare Lost Empire, he was consigned by Denali Stud, agent. His family also includes Grade 2 winner Chief Havoc and Grade 3 winner La Reina.

Leading consignor Taylor Made Sales Agency sold 29 horses for $1,279,000.

The September Sale continues tomorrow and runs through Friday. All sessions begin at 10 a.m. ET.

The entire September Sale is streamed live at Keeneland.com.

