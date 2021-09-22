Fight between brothers leaves one shot and the other on the run

ROCKY HILL, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are looking for an Edmonson County man who’s accused of shooting his brother during a fight on Wednesday morning.
Investigators say 26-year old Cody Brady, of Leitchfield, got into a fight with his older brother, 28-year old Brett Brady, of Rocky Hill.
KSP says during the fight, Cody shot Brett in the arm. Brett Brady was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his gunshot wound.
State Police say Cody Brady left the shooting scene on Rocky Hill Road before authorities arrived.
He’s described as being 6’0″ and 150-pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. KSP says he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Cody Brady is asked to contact KSP Post 3 at 270-782-2010.