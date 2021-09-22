Beef Bash back in person in Woodford County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Relations) – The University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment and the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association are bringing Beef Bash back in person for 2021. The interactive field day is set for Oct. 14 at UK’s C. Oran Little Research Center in Woodford County.

“We have hosted Beef Bash at the UK Research and Education Center in Princeton since 2008,” said Les Anderson, UK extension beef specialist. “Our goal is to have a more “user-friendly” field day – more interactive and less structured. You can come and go as you please, attend various demonstrations of your choosing, look at cattle exhibits, visit with commercial exhibitors and other producers or study various educational exhibits. The name “Beef Bash” implies that we want you to have an enjoyable time while you learn.”

Participants may tour UK’s cattle facilities and learn about UK’s cow herd and associated plans and goals. Stations representing research throughout the college will share how their studies are relevant to the Kentucky beef industry. Agriculture and natural resources agents of the Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service will share successful beef programming ideas and their impact on beef productivity. Extension specialists will discuss educational programming and impact.

A large tent will house commercial exhibits and serve as the focal point of all activities. Participants may talk to various company representatives and discuss purchasing products for weaning calves or winter herd management. Company representatives will offer information on new products.

“We will conduct a variety of ‘how-to’ demonstrations throughout the day,” Anderson said. “Attend ones that interest you and ask questions in a less formal environment.”

Topics include the livestock risk protection insurance, using sorghum-sudangrass to rotate to novel endophyte tall fescue, ruminant nutrition research , an off-grid solar demo, winter feeding efficiency, current livestock health issues, using distillery feed products, cooling off hot fescue pastures with red clover, cattle and drone interaction, feeding values of hemp byproducts, pasture-finished beef production, pasture weed control, selenium and female reproduction function, hay and supplement calculator and UK breeding programs.

Those attending can also visit with the leadership of UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment and the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association. Organizers also welcome prospective agriculture students, especially those interested in animal and food sciences.

“This event has been a fantastic opportunity for KCA leadership to interact not only with UK personnel but also with other industry leaders,” Anderson said.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. EDT, with programs and tours starting at 9 a.m. EDT. A lunchtime meal will be available for purchase. No preregistration is required. Participants will receive a free pair of cotton-knit gloves. This in-person event is subject to change due to COVID-19 recommendations.

For more information, please contact Les Anderson 859-257-2856 or les.anderson@uky.edu.