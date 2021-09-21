Water main break impacts downtown Frankfort, boil water advisory issued

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Frankfort Police asked people to avoid the area of St. Claire and West Main Street on Tuesday due to flooding from a water main break.
Police say Frankfort Plant Board (FPB) crews were making repairs.
The Water Department of the FPB issued a boil water advisory for customers in the area of 301-to-329 West Main Street until further notice.
All tap water should be boiled for at least two minutes before being used for cooking, drinking or making ice.
Customers with questions can call 502-352-4372.