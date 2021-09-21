Versailles Mayor elected KLC president

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Kentucky League of Cities welcomed new leadership Tuesday night as KLC membership selected Versailles Mayor Brian Traugott to serve as the League’s president.

Woodford County Judge/Executive James Kay administered the oath of office to Traugott and Auburn Mayor Mike Hughes, elected to serve as the League’s Second Vice President.

Southgate Mayor James Hamberg will be sworn in as the new first vice president next month. Traugott thanked the League for the appointment and promised to work on behalf of cities across the state.

“KLC has the ability to bring people together of every stripe under a unifying force,” Mayor Traugott stated. “The League connects community leaders from different parts of the state and different backgrounds. I’m looking forward to getting to know a lot of our city leaders and to helping the rising tide lift all boats.”

Voters first elected Traugott as mayor in 2012, and he has led the City of Versailles since then. The mayor joined the KLC Board of Directors in 2013, and he became a member of the KLC Executive Board in 2015.

KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney spoke on Mayor Traugott’s dedication to community service.

“Local government is always the best form of government, the closest to the people,” he said. “We have been blessed to have a long line of devoted public servants serve as KLC president, and I know Mayor Traugott will continue that legacy. I look forward to his perspective and passion as he guides the League for the next year.”

The Kentucky League of Cities is a nonprofit member organization that has worked on behalf of Kentucky cities and municipal organizations since 1927.

The League provides cities various services, including legislative advocacy, legal guidance, training, economic development, financing, and research.

An 18-member Executive Board and a 63-member Board of Directors govern the organization and its legislative efforts.