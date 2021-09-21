Morehead State to open ‘Black Art Matters’ exhibit

MOREHEAD, Ky. (MSU Public Relations) – An art exhibit featuring the works of black artists from across the country will open Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Morehead State’s Golding-Yang Gallery in the Claypool-Young Art Building.



“Black Art Matters” will feature sculpture, painting, drawing, and photography from black artists and creators. The exhibit is inspired by nationwide unrest in recent years in response to systemic racism and violence against people of color. Melissa Yungbluth, instructor of art and design and director of the Golding-Yang Gallery, said the exhibit is a powerful artistic response to the injustices faced by the black community.



“People should attend the exhibition to see what artists outside of the area are creating in general, but also in response to being a black artist in today’s society. It’s important to see this perspective,” she said. “I have been part of Eagle Diversity since I began working at MSU and wanted to be able to work start working exhibitions into the gallery that talks about the different things that we as a group stand for.”



The juror for the exhibit is Toya Northington, executive director, artThrust and Community Engagement Strategist at the Speed Art Museum in Louisville. She is the recipient of Art Meets Activism, Artist Enrichment, and The Special grants from the Kentucky Foundation for Women. In 2012, Northington founded an art-based, mental health and social justice organization that was the first non-profit organization that employed art-based, trauma-informed programming to address the psychosocial needs of Black girls and LGBTQ+ youth in Louisville.



An opening reception for the exhibit will be held Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the gallery. The exhibition will be on display through Oct. 20. Masks are required indoors.



The Golding-Yang Art Gallery, located within the Claypool-Young Art Building, is a pivotal educational and cultural component of the Department of Art & Design, the Caudill College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, the MSU campus and the community at large. It is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, email Yungbluth at m.yungbluth@moreheadstate.edu.



To learn more about MSU’s Department of Art and Design programs, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/art, email arde@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2766.

