Lexington workers likely to get stimulus bonus supplements

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Many Lexington city workers likely will get a bonus by Christmas.

The Urban County Council gave tentative approval Tuesday to Mayor Linda Gorton to spend up to $15 million from the $120 million in federal stimulus the city is receiving on supplemental pay for workers who are deemed ‘essential’ under the American Rescue Plan stimulus guidelines.

They hope to have the payments in workers’ pockets by Thanksgiving or Christmas at the latest. They say workers who’ve been at the front lines of the pandemic for more than 18 months deserve it.

“In light of the retention and the employment issues we’re having in regards to making these funds available sooner than later then I think this is an appropriate motion and I intend to support it,” said First District Councilmember James Brown, tying the supplemental payments to other city issues as well as the deserving work employees have done.

The Urban Council still is discussing how best to spend the reminder of the money but wanted to go forward with this plan to make sure the money reaches workers by the holidays.

Gorton will work out the pay details. The Council will take it up again September 30.