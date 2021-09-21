Legislative proposal would make funding for full-day kindergarten permanent

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Legislation prefiled by Representative James A. Tipton (R-Tipton) would make state funding for the entire cost of full-day kindergarten a permanent expenditure.

Tipton, who co-chairs both a budget subcommittee on education and a special task force charged with studying kindergarten through 12th grade education funding, prefiled BR 275 on September 9.

- Advertisement -

“One of our top priorities is to help all children reach their full potential. That starts with creating clear, affordable pathways for learners to grow and succeed,” said Representative Tipton, who has long been an advocate for public education. “Not only is kindergarten their first classroom experience, but the concepts taught pave the way for a lot of basic skills each of us uses in everyday life. The bottom line of this funding is eliminating any opportunity gaps while opening those doors for families across the Commonwealth.”

The vast majority of Kentucky’s school districts currently offer full-day kindergarten programs. However, the state only funds half of the costs—essentially half a day—and districts make up the difference with local taxes or tuition and fees. The General Assembly has debated funding the full cost for decades, and made a one-time investment of $140 million to do so in the current budget.

“This was a giant step in the right direction, but now is the time to make the long-term commitment,” Tipton added. “We know that this investment will pay off in dividends for not only the children in our classrooms, but also our efforts to grow our economy, create jobs, and improve our quality of life.”

Tipton pointed to education data that shows, kindergarten provides the tools that students need to succeed on their educational journey, like early literacy and practice interacting with their peers. It goes beyond simply just teaching students how to read, laying the foundation for other important subjects like math, social studies, and science.

Tipton was also quick to add that state funding for full-day kindergarten will provide local districts with a historic opportunity to focus on reading or learning preparation programs that help shore up the significant learning loss that the pandemic has caused.

“State funding provides a consistent revenue stream and frees up the funding districts have been using, but it also means we’re going to keep an eye on how they use those funds,” Tipton said. “We know there are needs that must be met, including children who have fallen behind because of this pandemic and the reliance on NTI and virtual learning.”