Kentucky Football announces 2022 schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Eight home games highlight Kentucky’s 2022 football schedule, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday. The Wildcats will open at Kroger Field against Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 3, 2022 and close the regular season vs. intrastate rival Louisville on Nov. 26, 2022 at Kroger Field.

The 12-game schedule features home conference games against South Carolina, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Georgia, as well as road trips to Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Missouri. All four non-conference games will be at Kroger Field, with Northern Illinois and Youngstown State – UK coach Mark Stoops’ hometown school – joining Miami (Ohio) and Louisville.

The Wildcats open SEC play in a familiar place, traveling to Florida on Sept. 10, 2022 in week two. They also will face Ole Miss on the road on Oct. 1, the Cats’ first trip to Oxford since 2010. Home games against South Carolina (Oct. 8) and Mississippi State (Oct. 15) hit before an open date, with trips to Tennessee (Oct. 29) and Missouri (Nov. 5) to follow. Conference play closes with back-to-back home games against Vanderbilt (Nov. 12) and Georgia (Nov. 19).

