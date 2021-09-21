Fayette three-day weekend COVID numbers down slightly, too early for optimism

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s three-day weekend COVID cases are down slightly from recent weekend numbers, but health experts say it’s too early to say that indicates a flattening of the surge.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s daily report Tuesday, the county recorded 432 cases Saturday through Monday. That brings the county’s total to 46,350.
The seven-day average fell from 212 to 202 cases per day.
Through the first 20 days of September, Lexington has reported 4,204 cases, the fifth highest total for a month and the month isn’t over.
The county also has recorded 356 deaths since the outbreak began in March 2020.
Free COVID-19 vaccines are available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your appointment. The cliniclinic offers the Moderna and Janssen vaccines for ages 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.