America’s Got Talent semifinalist coming to Lyric Theatre

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Robert Finley made it to the semifinals of season 14 of America’s Got Talent and now he is making it to the Lyric Theatre to deliver his soulful sound.

Finley wowed the judges and audiences when he originally auditioned. The blind Vietnam veteran and son of a Louisana sharecropper will bring that energy and his original songs to Lexington for his Sharecropper’s Son tour.

The show is set for Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets are now on sale. Visitors can buy tickets online or call the Lyric Box Office at (859) 280-2201.