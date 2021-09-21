21-year-old Lexington man faces sexual assault charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington man faces charges connected to a sexual assault in July.

According to a Lexington Herald-Leader report, the victim was drunk, passed out at a friend’s apartment and woke up to Tyler Craig, 21, sexually assaulting her. The victim’s friend knew Craig, according to the report.

- Advertisement -

The article went on to state that sometime after the incident, the vicitm and Craig had a conversation on Snapchat which the victim photographed. Craig allegedly admitted he was also drunk and expressed regret towards the incident.

The victim’s sexual assault exam confirmed an injury consistent with sexual assault, according to the Herald-Leader.

According to the Fayette County Detention Center website, Craig is charged with Rape, 1st degree – incapable of consent – physically helpless; Sexual Abuse, 1st degree; and Assault, 4th degree (minor injury).