Midway University alums elect new board members, student reps

MIDWAY, Ky. (Midway University Public Affairs) – The Midway University Alumni Association recently elected eight new board members for 2021-2022 and three student representatives who will serve one-year appointments.

The following new members will serve three-year terms:

Terry Adams of Lexington, KY., a 2017 alumnus and 2018 MBA grad, is an Instructor of Health Care Administration at Midway University.

Kristi Buffenmyer of Frankfort, KY, a 1995 alumna, is Executive Director at Everyday Matters, LLC.

Jennifer Day of Lexington, KY, a 2017 alumna and 2020 MBA grad, is the Competition Insurance and Results Coordinator at the United States Equestrian Federation.

Amy Smith of Frankfort, KY, a 2017 alumna is Executive Staff Advisor with the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

Melissa “Lissy” Wines of Louisville, KY, a 1985 alumna, is the Bookkeeper for Sts. Simon & Jude and Most Blessed Sacrament.

In addition, the following three members will serve one-year terms as student and recent graduate representatives:

Suzanna Dowler of Lawrenceburg, KY, a 2021 alumna, is a Staff Accountant at Myers and Stauffer LC.

Noah Ray of Reardan, WA, is a MidwayU senior majoring in Sport Management with minors in Human Resource Management and Psychology.

Alexa Arredondo-Razo of Magnolia, TX, is a MidwayU junior majoring in Equine Studies and Biology with a minor in Chemistry.