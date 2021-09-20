Madison COVID numbers remain on record pace, health officials issue plea

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Madison County Health Department (MCHD) was notified of 978 positive COVID-19 cases between Monday, Sept. 13 and Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

The current incidence rate for Madison County is 138.575 cases per 100,000 population.

- Advertisement -

“These high numbers represent an alarming situation. These numbers are higher than any time last year,” said MCHD Public Information Officer Kelley McBride.

Local healthcare providers are overwhelmed and expanding capacity on an already strained workforce. The health department continues to get a steady report of cases on a daily basis.

“Madison County COVID-19 cases are on the rise as medical providers are reporting numerous new cases to our reportable disease staff daily,” said MCHD Director of Nursing Ava Wright.

“We must take action — get vaccinated, wear a mask, and follow public health guidelines — to slow this pandemic,” said Wright.

Per the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Delta variant is more contagious than previous strains of the virus—it may cause more than two times as many infections (Delta Variant: What We Know About the Science | CDC).

The Madison County Health Department continues to strongly urge the public to:

Get a COVID-19 vaccine PLEASE OBSERVE THE RED ZONE REDUCTION RECOMMENDATIONS:

Wear a mask in public indoor settings for all persons 2 years of age and older

Wear a mask in crowded outdoor settings for all persons 2 years of age and older

Practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet apart in public settings

Maximize usage of outdoor spaces for gatherings

Consider limiting in-person community gatherings and postponing large events

Medically vulnerable persons are encouraged to avoid large crowds

Guidance for what to do if you test positive for COVID-19 and if you are identified as a close contact to someone who is COVID-19 positive can be found on the Madison County Health Department’s website: www.madisoncountyhealthdept.org.

Locations for COVID-19 testing can be found at the MCHD website: COVIDTest.pdf (madisoncountyhealthdept.org)

Getting a vaccine is the best weapon available against COVID-19 and its variants. While there’s still a chance a fully vaccinated person can get COVID-19, symptoms will likely be less severe with minimal hospitalization.

Schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccination with the Madison County Health Department by phone at (859) 623-7312 EXT 223, or online at www.madisoncountyhealthdept.org.

Additional links to find a vaccine: www.vaccines.gov or www.vaccine.ky.gov