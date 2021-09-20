Foul play not suspected in 31-year-old woman’s death

COLDIRON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The death of a 31-year-old Harlan, Ky., woman is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police, but troopers say they don’t suspect foul play.
Troopers first received the call about the death on Aug. 27 in the Coldiron community. She was transported to Harlan Appalachian Regional Hospital by Life Guard ambulance and later transferred to Hazard ARH.
The woman initially was listed as a “Jane Doe” due to not having any identification with her but was later identified as Kayla Massingale, of Harlan. She was pronounced dead at Hazard ARH on Sept. 2, the KSP said.
Following an autopsy, no foul play is suspected in Massingale’s death, according to the KSP.
A separate, unrelated investigation involving Ms. Massingale was reported on August 25, 2021 and is ongoing, troopers added.