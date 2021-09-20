Culvert repair work to close KY 1325 in Bath County

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Drivers in Bath County should be aware of an upcoming closure for KY 1325, also known as East Fork Road.
The road will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 23 and Friday, Sept. 24 for drainage repairs. The closure is set between the KY 36 and KY 1106, or Mount Pleasant Road, intersections from milepoint 0 to milepoint 0.5.
Workers will be replacing two large culvert pipes under KY 1325 near KY 36, east of Sharpsburg.
Culvert work will start around 7:30 a.m. each day after school buses run. The road should be reopened each afternoon around the time that buses will return.
Drivers can go through Sharpsburg using KY 11 and either KY 1106 at Bethel or KY 1325 at Sherburne as a detour.